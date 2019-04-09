Menzgold boss NAM 1 wins case in Dubai - Spokesperson claims

The Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm,
Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM 1 is said to have won his court case in Dubai, his spokesperson has claimed .
The court has also reportedly ordered the Dubai-based company which called for his arrest and later prosecution, to pay him all outstanding debts.
Graphic Online has reached out to the communications unit of
Police sources at the CID have however told Graphic Online that they don’t have information on the latest development in relation to the court case in Dubai.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
However, a highly placed source at the CID said since there was an INTERPOL alert on NAM1, it is expected he would be handed over to Ghana Police for him to face the criminal charges against him in Ghana when the court case In Dubai is completed.
Meanwhile, the Head of Communications at
He posted: “Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. To God be the Glory.”
Why NAM 1 was arrested in Dubai
NAM 1 was arrested in Dubai sometime in December 2018 following a report to security authorities by a Dubai based company that he could be connected to an alleged botched gold business with a Ghanaian company, one of whose officials was known to him.
He is said to have landed in Dubai hoping to retrieve some $39 million owed Menzgold by the Dubai-based company, Horizon Royal Diamonds DMCC, for the supply of gold.
More to follow...