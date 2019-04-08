Naa Dr Puoure Puobe Chiir VII laid to rest

The late Paramount Chief of Nandom, Naa Dr Puoure Puobe Chiir VII, was laid to rest at Nandom in the Upper West Region last Saturday.
The Nandom-Naa, who reigned from 1985 to 2018, died in August 2018 at the age of 73.
Naa Dr Puobe Chiir’s burial ceremony attracted people from all walks of lives including politicians, traditional rulers, diplomats, academics and the clergy who filed past the body, which had been laid in state since last Thursday, to pay their last respects.
Delegations
A government delegation which was led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, included Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, ministers of state and district chief executives.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) also made a strong presence with a delegation, led by Mr John Dramani Mahama.
Professor Edmund Delle, National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), who is also a member of the royal family at Nandom, led the delegation from the CPP, while Mr Bernard Mornah, Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), also led a delegation to the burial ceremony.
About Naa Dr Puobe Chiir VII
During his life time, apart from being a traditional ruler, the late Dr Puobe Chiir VII held several positions including a member of the Consultative Assembly that drew up the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and a member of the Council of State.
He was a founder member of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and chaired its Finance and Staff Committee. He was elected Vice-President of the Regional House of Chiefs and President of the House from 2012 to 2016.
Naa Dr Puobe Chiir VII was, also a board member of several institutions and organisations including the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ghana Forestry Commission and the Nandom Hospital.
Very significant during his reign was the introduction of the annual Kakube Festival in 1989 to promote culture, peace, unity and home-coming for the people of Nandom Traditional Area.
Naa Dr Puobu Chiir VII obtained his Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Economics at the University of Venice, Italy in 1976 after which he lectured at several institutions including the Department of Applied Economics at the University of Venice in Italy.
He had earlier attended the University of Ghana, Legon where he had his first degree after his secondary education at Tamale Senior High School in the Northern Region.
He was survived by a wife, seven children and a number of grand children.