Multilingualism takes centre stage at German Cultural Festival

Nii Laryea Korley Dec - 16 - 2023 , 07:50

The National German Cultural Festival is a yearly affair that seeks to bring out the creative flair in students studying the German language in Ghana, and the excitement that usually goes with it was present again among the young learners this year.

Held on Friday, December 8, at the premises of Goethe Institut Ghana, Cantonments in Accra, the 12th edition was another manifestation that one didn’t need to always sit behind a book to learn but could also gain useful insights into a language through other activities.

The main activity at the festival was a ‘showdown’ on stage among the participating schools. Grouped into categories of Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced, they put on short performances in drama and also rapped, sang and danced.

There were, however, other activities for the students such as playing a variety of games, face painting, one-on-one conversation setups and a stand to advise those who may want to study in Germany later.

Participating schools came from the Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti regions. Some of them had been part of the festival at previous editions, so they had a fair idea of what was expected in terms of pronunciation, stage management and overall creativity.

The theme for the festival was Multilingualism. Prof. Samuel Alhassan Issah, a linguistic expert at the University of Education, Winneba, and a member of the panel of judges at the programme, said the theme was appropriate for the occasion.

“When we talk about multilingualism in general, it is not just about the ability to speak somebody’s language. It is an advantage to be multilingual because it offers one the opportunity to do what other people are not able to do,” Prof. Issah pointed out.

“Being multilingual prepares one for the global world we have today. If you can communicate in other people’s languages, the possibility of being able to interact and do business with them is higher,” he added.



Students from the School of Translators in jubilant mood at the festival

Also commenting on the festival’s theme, Mrs Eva Maria Asante, Head of the Language Department of Goethe Institut Ghana, said it was an important topic to discuss since Ghana is a multilingual society which young people should appreciate as they explore languages.

The Director of Goethe Institut Ghana, Mrs Heike Friesel, said before the students got into action with their various presentations, the hectic preparation toward the programme indicated to her that everyone was going to have a nice time celebrating the German language. She urged the students to do their best and have fun.

Aware of the theme, some of the schools presented material that embraced German and other languages like Ga, French, Twi, Hausa and Ewe. The performers were obviously amateurs. However, there were moments of brilliance from some of them that drew applause from all those watching.

Three winners were declared in each of the three categories. The School of Translators, University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Ajumako Campus and University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Winneba Campus placed first, second and third respectively in the Beginners category.

For the Intermediate category, Goethe Institut Ghana came up tops. Accra Wesley Girls Senior High placed second while Robert Memorial Complex, Accra, came third.

The School of Translators showed its class again when it grabbed the first position in the Advanced category, followed by Accra Academy. Accra Wesley Girls Senior High came third. All the winners received prizes comprising games and books to help make learning German more effective and interesting for them.

Despite advising students at the festival to take the opportunity to learn German seriously, because it could be the lifeline for a better future for them, Prof. Issah also urged them not to lose their mother tongues.

“The mother tongue is one’s identity. When you lose it, you become like a tree without roots. Your ideologies, your culture, your philosophies and everything are all embedded in your mother tongue. So, as linguists, our advice is to always ensure that we preserve every Ghanaian language,” said Prof. Issah, who obtained his PhD in Linguistics in Germany.



Prof. Samuel Issah urged the students to take their studies seriously

Energetic Afrobeats/Afro-Fusion act Shata Wale was extremely entertaining as he sang in German and some Ghanaian languages to bring proceedings at the festival to a close.

Mrs Asante indicated that she was happy everything went well and that everyone was in a good mood on the day. She affirmed it was always a good feeling when learners and teachers of German in Ghana get to meet each other in an informal and cheerful atmosphere.

“We have all been happy and are looking forward to the next festival,” the Head of the Language Department of Goethe Institut Ghana said, adding, “It has been a successful event and we’ll be counting down the days to doing it again in 2024.”