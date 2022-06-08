MTN Ghana contributes GH¢3.1bn to national revenue

MTN Ghana contributed GH¢3.1 billion to national revenue for last year, Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Dr Ishmael Yamson, has stated.
He said the contribution was part of the company’s commitment to creating shared value and being a strategic partner to Ghana’s development.
Dr Yamson was speaking at MTN Ghana’s 2022 virtual Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 30, this year.
Acknowledgments
He said MTN Ghana had over the years received several acknowledgments for their contribution to the country’s revenue mobilisation efforts, including being recognised as the highest taxpayer in the country on several occasions.
“Over the years, MTN has won various awards as the highest taxpayer in Ghana in recognition of its contribution to the fiscal development of the country,” he said.
“During the year, MTN made a fiscal contribution of GH¢3.1 billion of which GH¢2.8 billion was paid to government in direct and indirect taxes, representing 35.8 per cent of our total revenue,” Dr Yamson said.
Board Members of Scancom Plc with a Partner of Ernst&Young (seated far right)
Job creation
He added that, “in line with our commitment to creating shared value, we continue to make significant contributions through the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities, impacting over 500,000 Ghanaians”.
The company also made interventions to support its people, cherished customers and other key stakeholders through the socio-economic challenges brought about by the pandemic. In addition to that, the board chairman said, MTN through the MTN Ghana Foundation, expanded its contribution to healthcare, education and economic empowerment by supporting youth employment and job creation through various initiatives implemented during the year at a total sum of GH¢14.3 million.
2022 Focus areas
Eli Hini — CEO of Mobile Money Ltd. in an interaction with Selorm Adadevoh, CEO, MTN Ghana
In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, indicated that the company’s focus areas in 2022 would include improving customer experience across all services as a means of further growing its subscriber base.
“In 2022, our areas of focus include improving customer experience across all services and regions to further enhance subscriber growth and usage of our services,” Mr Adadevoh said.
He said the company also planned to expand its 4G+ service by implementing “4G everywhere you go” by the end of 2022 and scale up efforts in the digitalisation journey.
“Execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy will continue, as we seek to build a platform business that enables broader digital ecosystem acceleration,” Mr Adadevoh said.
“We expect to make considerable progress on localisation of Scancom PLC and its subsidiary, Mobile Money Limited,” he added.
The annual general meeting was attended by stakeholders of the company, including the members of the board of directors, management, external auditors and shareholders across the country.
Pamela Des Bordes, Ebenezer Asante (middle) and Dr Ishmael Yamson exchange pleasantries
About Scancom PLC
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services.
The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leading emerging market leader with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers.