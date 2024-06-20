Featured

MPs must not be appointed ministers of state — Sam Okudzeto

Nana Konadu Agyeman Jun - 20 - 2024 , 10:57

A member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, has said that members of Parliament (MPs) should not be appointed ministers of state since legislation is a serious full-time job.

He said constitutional principle requires “checks and balances” in the governance structure, for which reason no minister should belong to both the Executive and the Legislature simultaneously.

“How do you check something when you have one foot here and another foot there; which one is checking which? This is the problem that we have as a country,” Mr Okudzeto said.

Per the Hansard of Parliament, out of the 275 MPs, 60 are ministers of state, with 16 of them being Cabinet ministers. The Council of State member, who was speaking at a stakeholders’ consultation meeting on the possible review of the 1992 Constitution in Accra last Thursday, added that being a minister was “a serious full-time job”.

“Being an MP at my time from 1969 was a part-time job but now Parliament is a full-time job and that is the more reason why they even say that if you are a lawyer and an MP and want to go to court, you must seek permission from the Speaker because you are supposed to represent the people and be present in the House.

“You are supposed to make contributions to debates and vote on every issue that comes before the House. So, I think we are getting ourselves a little confused on every issue,” he said.

Article 78(1) of the Constitution states that: “Ministers of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament from among members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament, except that the majority of Ministers of State shall be appointed from among members of Parliament.”

Getting it right

Buttressing his stance, Mr Okudzeto, a renowned legal practitioner, however, said until Article 78 (1) was “straightened up”, efforts to curb weaknesses in the governance structure would not yield any positive outcome.