MP cuts sod for construction of 7.5 kilometre Dome Pillar Two road

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, has cut the sod for the construction of a 7.5 kilometre Dome Pillar Two road.
The GH¢16.2 million project, which is expected to be completed within one year, is being financed by the government with M/S ADT Construction Company as the contractors.
In her remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony attended by chiefs and community members, Ms Safo said the road construction would improve movement of vehicles in the area.
"Today, we all heave a huge sigh of relief by the cutting of the sod to begin the construction of the Dome Pillar Two road," she said.
Ms Safo, who is the Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, said the Dome Pillar Two road project joined other road projects in the constituency which had been completed, such as the asphalting of the Taifa township roads and the Supermarket-Agbogba Link Road.
She said other road projects at various levels of completion included the Taifa-Burkina Road-Atomic Roundabout, Kwabenya Abuom Road, and the asphalting of the Kwabenya Abuom-Ashongman Estate Road.
More road projects
Ms Safo said Dome would also benefit from the construction of a 23 km road under the Sinohydro loan facility.
She said work on many more road projects would begin in the constituency in the coming months.
For her part, the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Janet Tulasi Mensah, said the construction of the Dome Pillar Two Road was a continuation of the many projects being executed in the assembly.