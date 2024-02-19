Previous article: AFC, Clubhouse Ghana Ltd to the rescue: Ghana’s first nursery school refurbished

Ministry of Works and Housing names project after Hackman

Daily Graphic Feb - 19 - 2024 , 05:03

The Ministry of Works and Housing has named a recently completed housing project at Ringway Estates in Osu, Accra, after a former Minister of the ministry, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang.

It is to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of the former minister under the President Kufuor Administration.

The outgoing Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, named the project after Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyemang during a tour of the newly constructed 16 units of four-bedroom houses at Ringway Estate.

Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed his admiration for the significant projects undertaken by Mr Owusu-Agyemang during his tenure.

The housing project, to be known as the "Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Court," will offer accommodation to senior public officials, including ministers of state, superior court judges and senior civil servants.

Developed by the State Housing Company (SHC) Limited, the project showcases 16 modern housing units, a substantial increase from the previous three houses occupying the same piece of land, which spans 1.5 acres.

Role

Mr Asenso-Boakye highlighted his instrumental role in implementing the Affordable Housing project initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor, which led to the development of extensive housing in various parts of the country.

"It is an honour to pay tribute to Mr Owusu-Agyemang by naming this project after him.

His dedication and remarkable contributions to the Ministry of Works and Housing deserve recognition," the outgoing minister, who has been designated to assume the Roads and Highways Ministry portfolio, stated.

He also emphasised the ministry's plans to name other projects after former sector ministers as a means to inspire and motivate other public officers.

Commendation

Mr Asenso-Boakye also commended the management and staff of SHC for the quality of work.

“The dedication and efforts of the company have resulted in a high-quality housing facility that will cater to the housing needs of senior government officials,” he stated.

The minister expressed gratitude and encouraged the company to continue its excellent work in future endeavours.

The ministry believes that naming the project in honour of the former Works and Housing Minister would serve as an inspiration to future generations of public officers.