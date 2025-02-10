Minister launches Ghana-Norway cultural exchange programme

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

An exchange programme that seeks to foster understanding and exchange between the cultures of Ghana and Norway has been launched in Accra.

The Ghana-Norway exchange programme also presents an opportunity for players in the creative sector and cultural institutions in both countries to collaborate, share knowledge, and explore new creative possibilities that can promote social cohesion, economic growth and sustainable development.

A tall list of scheduled events, including workshops and masterclasses, cultural exhibitions and performances, travelling exhibitions and residential programmes, among others, have been lined up throughout the year to December 2025.

Launch

The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, launched the exchange programme, an initiative of the National Folklore Board, in partnership with Infinity Events.

She explained that the exchange programme aligned with the government’s broader vision of positioning Ghana as a global cultural hub, as advocated by President John Dramani Mahama.

The project, she said, would serve as a bridge connecting Ghana and Norway, allowing both countries to learn and share while celebrating Ghana’s uniqueness.

“This project is not a showcase of artistic and cultural expressions. It is indeed a platform for breaking differences and barriers, fostering mutual understanding, strengthening partnerships and opening doors for meaningful collaborations between Ghana and Norway,” she said.

Opportunities

As the minister for the sector, said believed strongly that those initiatives contributed significantly to Ghana's Creative Arts economy because they provided the country’s actors and cultural practitioners with new opportunities to thrive and expand their mission beyond the borders of Ghana while fostering innovation, creating jobs and attracting investments.

As a country with a rich cultural heritage, she said sector players needed to seize the opportunity to learn best practices about how others used their cultural heritage to champion causes for their communities.

“We must re-affirm our commitment to preserving our heritage, promoting artistic excellence and ensuring that our creative industry receives the support that it needs,” she added.

Potential

The Executive Director of the National Folklore Board, Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, commended the Norwegian partners for believing in the potential of the project.

She called on all to endorse the programme, adding that it is one of the means to create visibility for the Ghanaian industry players internationally.

“It is my prayer that this programme will not end here today.

Let’s package what we have globally and appreciate it for economic and social benefit,” she added.