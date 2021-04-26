Mining near Mole National Park not permitted - Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission says it has not granted permits to any company to mine near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.
This follows an allegation by three Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs) –Centre for Public Interest Law and the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining, Centre for Environmental Impact Analysis that the government had granted rights to mining companies to explore gold near the Mole National Park.
The Commission has therefore denied the claim.
Below is the statement from the Minerals Commission
REJOINDER: NO PERMIT ISSUED FOR MINING IN OR NEAR MOLE NATIONAL PARK.
It has come to the attention of the Minerals Commission that certain Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have alleged that Mining Permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region. This allegation and/or assertion is not the case. No such Mining Permit has been issued for this purpose.
The Commission as the repository of records of all Mineral Rights in Ghana, entreats the General Public particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public.
MR. MARTIN AYISI
AG CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MINERALS COMMISSION
HEADQUARTERS
ACCRA