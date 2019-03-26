Mine deaths: Shaanxi, Yenyeya and Pubortaaba mining companies fined $50,000

The Shaanxi Mining Company Ghana Limited, located at Talensi in the Upper East Region has been fined $40,000 after it was found culpable in an explosion that claimed 16 lives near its concession
.
The company has been fined $10,000 for storing explosives underground without the approval of the Chief Inspector of Mines, a development that is in clear violation of regulations 163 of LI 2177.
In addition, Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited has been fined $10,000 each for failing to ensure that the safety code for blasting was approved by the Chief Inspector of Mines and not recording blasting that was undertaken on January 22,
The company was further fined $10,000 for appointing a supervisor who could not communicate to his patrol team in the language they understood in line with Regulations 56(3) of L.I 2182.
More sanctions
The Minister of Land and Natural Resources,
He also directed that a known miner in the Gbane community,
“In addition,
Key findings
Throwing some lights on the findings of the investigations by the Minerals Commission, Mnr Asomah-Cheremeh said the explosives used in blasting on January 22,
In addition, he said the company’s safe work procedure for blasting had not been endorsed by the Inspector of Mines as required by law.
“In addition, the company’s blast men did not conduct
Among other things, the investigations revealed that Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited, Yenyeya and Pubortaaba mining groups did not have blasting time notices posted in the Gbane community.
“Adequate warnings were not given before the blast went off, in clear breach of Regulation 193(e) of L.I 2177. There was also inadequate pre-blast inspection since some of the illegal miners were allegedly hiding underground but the inspection team did not detect their presence,” he said.
Directives
As part of the recommendations by the investigators,
He also directed that all illegal mining pits in the Gbane community that link the underground workings of Yenyeya and Pubortaaba should
“All prospecting companies namely Cassius Mining, Savannah Mining Ghana Limited, Shanxi Mining
He also directed that no small scale mining concession should be allowed to be within large scale mining concessions.
Background
On January 23, 2019, Some 16 miners died after an explosion within the mining concession of
The tragedy happened at dawn while workers of the company based in the Talensi district blasted explosives in an effort to mine.
The mining concession belonged to Shaanxi Mining Company, but the illegal miners tried to enter it through a different route. Read more.