Methodist Church lauds GCB Bank for education support

Daily Graphic May - 15 - 2024 , 09:56

The Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has commended GCB Bank PLC (GCB Bank) for its continuous support to improve educational infrastructure with the intended aim of enhancing the quality of teaching and learning across the country.

Advertisement

The latest of such support is the facelift the bank has given to the Kwaman Methodist School in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region. This is in addition to a host of education-focused initiatives aimed at fostering academic excellence, expanding financial literacy, and enhancing educational facilities, which have benefitted the Bomaa Roman Catholic Junior High School, Acherensua Senior High School, Teshie Presby Senior High, University for Development Studies, University of Health and Allied Sciences and the University of Cape Coast among others.

Commendation

A letter issued by the Cape Coast Diocese of the church, on behalf of the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana to the bank, expressed the church’s profound gratitude to the bank for the construction and the handover of a four-unit classroom block and ancillary to the Methodist School at Kwaman.

The new classroom block for Kwaman Methodist

In addition to the classroom block, the bank also handed over a library, two overhead water tanks, refurbished washrooms and computers with accessories to the school, which has a population of over 280 students and 10 teachers.

The letter from the Cape Coast Diocese said the bank’s generous donation, aligned with the Church’s education agenda, would significantly enhance the capacity of the Methodist Church Ghana to impact the lives of the people of Kwaman through quality education.

It said the Methodist Church Ghana believed in the total development of the child through which education played a key role. “The Church appreciates your contributions and asks God to bless you. The remarkable commitment of GCB Bank to improving communities around Ghana is noteworthy in an era where CSR is increasingly vital,” it said.

CSR, impact

The Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, reacting to the letter from the Methodist Church, explained that the bank’s support to the school, and for education in general, was a prime illustration of what could be achieved when organisations worked together towards the shared objective of enhancing societal well-being.

He said it was through such cooperative endeavours that significant and enduring impact could be achieved. With regard to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, Mr Lamptey said the bank had been guided by the four pillars under its CSR initiative, namely environmental contribution, social contribution, economic contribution and governance contributions.

Mr Lamptey said the bank’s choice of selected areas to implement its CSR programmes was informed by its philosophy of making a meaningful and measurable impact in the lives of economically, physically and socially challenged communities of the country with emphasis on areas or communities.