Methodist Church Ghana grassroots organisation — Bishop Edusa-Eyison

Emmanuel Bonney Nov - 21 - 2023 , 02:23

The Methodist Church Ghana is a democratic, grass roots and faith-based organisation guided by the principles of inclusiveness in decision-making, the Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese (NAD) of the Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison, has said.

That, he explained, underscored the bottom-up approach in all major decision-making in the church in line with it being methodical in its practices and administration over the years as its name implied.

Rt. Rev. Edusa-Eyison was responding to queries by some members of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships of the Northern Accra Diocese during its annual ‘Time with the Bishop 2023’ conference held at the Nii Boiman Circuit in Accra.

Hierarchy

This is as a result of what some described as decisions taken by the top hierarchy of the church and forced down the throats of congregants.

Rt. Rev. Edusa-Eyison said the impression that decisions were taken without the involvement of the members might have come about probably by the inability of Rev. Ministers, Circuits and Society Stewards to collate and or explain issues thoroughly to worshippers.

On the decision by the Methodist Church Ghana for Societies/Branches to establish new churches, Rt. Rev. Edusa-Eyison said the issue of boundaries must not be allowed to prevent a Society to plant a new church which was a bit of a distance to that particular Society and or nearer to a sister church and that ‘territorialism should not be a barrier or problem at all’.

Lifestyle

In his sermon, the Superintendent Minister of the Nii Boiman Circuit, Very Rev. Dominic Ansah, observed that the lifestyle, sense of judgement, approach to handling issues and the ability to distinguish good from bad, as well as the sense of self control determined who was a mature Christian.

The Diocesan Chaplain of the Men’s Fellowship, Very Rev. Ebenezer Grant, commended the fellowship for the institution of the annual ‘Time with the Bishop’ programme which, he said, provided a platform for the Bishop to share his plans and activities for the preceding year and solicit views from members of the fellowship.

The special guest Nii Yarboi I, Nii Boiman Mantse, said chiefs and traditional authorities were partners and agents of development with the church and that the presence of the Methodist Church in the area had brought some form of development to Nii Boiman.

The Diocesan Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, Kwamina Amoasi-Andoh, expressed his appreciation to members of the Men’s Fellowship in particular and the Nii Boiman Circuit of the Methodist Church for hosting this year’s event which was on the theme, “Discipleship; Growing into Christian maturity.”