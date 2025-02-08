Medical Laboratory Scientists call for swift action to stem CSM cases

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has called for heightened surveillance to deal with the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in parts of Northern Ghana.

It has also, as a matter of urgency, called on the authorities to provide the necessary logistics and resources for laboratories to enable healthcare facilities to prioritise laboratory diagnostics to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.

CSM

Cerebrospinal meningitis is a severe condition that causes inflammation of the meninges, the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. If not promptly diagnosed and treated, it can lead to severe complications, including neurological damage and death.

There are seasonal reports of meningitis in Ghana normally during the dry periods of October to March.

During these dry periods with relatively low humidity and abundance of dust, individuals become susceptible to meningitis infection.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), meningitis affects approximately 1.2 million people worldwide each year, resulting in 135,000 deaths and vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent meningitis.



Concern

In a statement signed by GAMLS's Public Relations Officer, Gloria Amegatcher, and released last Tuesday, the association said the statement followed reports it had received about the outbreak of CSM in the northern part of the country.

"As medical laboratory professionals, we are deeply concerned about the potential spread of this highly infectious and life-threatening disease and call for swift action to ensure the situation does not get out of hand,” it said.

GAMLS also said as lead professionals in disease detection and management, it had a crucial role in laboratory testing in containing the spread of this highly infectious and life-threatening disease and, therefore, urged the authorities to consider that as a priority by strengthening microbiological laboratory capacities nationwide.

"We advocate a series of measures to combat the disease, including enhanced disease surveillance, scaling up laboratory testing, strict infection prevention protocols, and intensified public health education," the statement said.

It emphasised that improved laboratory infrastructure and capabilities would not only enhance outbreak detection and response efforts for CSM but also for other emerging infectious diseases.

Support for national response

GAMLS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the national response to the outbreak and called on all stakeholders, including the government and public health institutions, to collaborate in mitigating the spread of CSM in Ghana.

"The ongoing situation poses a significant public health risk; we, therefore, urge the public to stay informed, recognise early symptoms and seek medical attention promptly.

“Together, we can safeguard the health and well-being of our communities,” the association concluded.