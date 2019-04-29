MCE, others present computers to MAKROSEC

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, has presented 10 desktop computers with interactive headsets and two laptops to the Manya Krobo Senior High School (MAKROSEC) at Nuaso, Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.
The donation was made in partnership with Ghana's Ambassador to Korea, Mr Dufie Dedo Kusi Agyarko, and the Gyeonggido Office of Education of the Republic of Korea.
The items are expected to boost the study of information and communication technology (ICT) in the school.
Appreciation
The Headmistress of MAKROSEC, Mrs Agnes Nanor, who received the items at the forecourt of the Administration Block on behalf of the school, expressed her appreciation for the items.
She commended the MCE and all the partners who supported the initiative and assured the donors that the items would be put to proper use and taken good care of.
MCE
For his part, Mr Tetteh thanked Ms Agyarko for her continuous support for the development of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.
The MCE acknowledged some of her previous support for the municipality, notable among which were two borehole projects recently completed for Oborpah Djekiti and Akosombo Ketem communities.
Mr Tetteh announced that under the ICT partnership initiative, some other schools would soon receive their fair share of those equipment and called on other proud sons and daughters of Lower Manya Krobo to come on board and support the transformation going on in the municipality.