MCC Vice President visits Accra West PDS

A team from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has visited the Accra West Region of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Ltd.
The visit forms part of activities for a four-day Country visit by the Vice-President of the MCC in charge of Compact Operations, Mr Anthony Welcher.
Speaking to the management and staff of the PDS at a durbar organised in his honour, Mr Welch expressed the happiness of the United States of America (USA) for the successful implementation of the private sector participation agreement under the second compact.
Belief
He expressed the belief of the US government in the people of Ghana to successfully turn around the fortunes of the energy sector and promised the continuous support of the corporation through its local agencies.
Under the sponsorship of the MCC, Ghana is executing its second compact based solely on the power sector.
Ghana is also in contention for a third compact, also intended to aid the power sector.
Assurance
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PDS, Rev. Ing. William Hutton-Mensah, assured the visiting team of the preparedness of staff and management to work assiduously to achieve the aims of the concession agreement.
He said he was hopeful that by the end of the 20-year concession agreement, Ghana’s energy sector would be better placed to effectively deliver reliable electricity.
“The general acceptance of staff for the new reforms being introduced by management gives us hope that the mission to turn around the operations of the PDS and make it a robust and profitable entity is very achievable. With a focus on effective customer service delivery, the effects of having a private-sector minded management at the helm will be felt soon,” he said.
The team visited other PDS facilities in the Accra West Regional Office yard.
These are the warehouse, bulk supply point, Kaneshie District Office and the Kaneshie Customer Service Point.
Members of the visiting team included the MCC Country Director, Kenny Miller; the Deputy Country Director of MCC, Elizabeth Felene, and William Amuna, Technical Controller at MiDA.