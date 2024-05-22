Mawuena Dumor to be buried June 29

Daily Graphic May - 22 - 2024 , 09:45

Burial service for Mawuena Adzo Dumor Trebarh, a communication specialist, will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, at 7:00 a.m.

This was contained in details of the burial and funeral arrangements of the one-time head of communications of mining firm Newmont Ghana released by the Dumor and allied families.

The details indicate that her burial would be private, with a thanksgiving service scheduled for the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Mawuena, sister of late broadcaster, Komla Dumor, passed on on April 10 this year.

Ahead of the funeral, the family has opened a book of condolence for her at the residence of Prof. Ernest Dumor, Mawuena’s father, in Accra.

Credentials

Mrs Mawuena Adzo Trebarh was the first female to be appointed substantive Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), from April 2013 – January 2017.

GIPC is the government agency charged with the facilitation and promotion of investments in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy. Before this, she was the Founding Director and Chief Business Strategist of Inspire Africa Consult Limited, a business strategy-consulting firm.

As the CEO of GIPC, Mawuena was at the helm of Ghana’s investment drive, focusing was on promoting specific projects in key areas for investment by local and foreign investors.

Under her leadership, the centre for the first time won the prestigious award for the best Investment Promotion Agency in Western and Central Africa, beating the likes of Rwanda and Nigeria.

Experiences

The centre also realised a surge in foreign direct investment despite the challenging economic climate during her tenure. In the first quarter of 2015, foreign direct investment of $112.2 billion was recorded, representing an increase of over 1,000 per cent over the same period in 2014.

Mawuena was recognised through a number of national and international awards, including the Millennium Leadership Forum Award for championing excellence in trade investment and agro-processing, and the National Youth Role Model Award for being a role model and youth leader.

Her extensive and diverse experiences in senior executive positions in Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd where she started as their first female underground exploration geologist, as head of Corporate Communications of Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd, and as head of Corporate Services of Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), driving the reputation management of the company’s $1 billion plus investment, made her a prominent figure in the mining and telecommunications sectors.