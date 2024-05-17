Many trek ahead of rain to avoid danger

Samuel Doe Ablordeppey May - 17 - 2024 , 09:38

Barely 72 hours after a rainstorm occasioned more than eight hours of gridlock on parts of the National Road 1 (N1) in Accra, hundreds of people started trekking from the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra to various destinations in an attempt to avoid suffering long hours of congestion.

Advertisement

When the heavens opened its belly again yesterday, the Daily Graphic observed that commuters on the Graphic Road, which links the CBD to the Eastern part of Accra to areas such as Abossey Okai, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Dansoman, Mallam, Macarthy Hill towards Kasoa, started trekking as early as 4p.m.

There was heavy traffic last Monday night on the Kaneshie-Kasoa road occasioned by a landslide between SCC and Old Barrier. A major causative factor for the flooding situation in the area is that the portions around the Kasoa Old Barrier are very hilly and as a result, whenever it rains, the water descends from the hills and ends up on the road, together with silt and debris.

The silt blocks the flow of water through the drainages and consequently results in flooding in the area. Many commuters, therefore, decided to take off early yesterday by whatever means, to avoid any negative impact from the impending rainstorm.

Forecast

A forecast released by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) said it had observed a rainstorm in Nigeria which was then in Togo and almost in Ghana. The rainstorm was delayed due to some unstable atmospheric conditions.

A separate storm from Burkina Faso had made its way into the northern parts of the country and was giving rain to some areas. The general public was informed to take necessary precautions.

Areas expected to be affected included Ada Foah, Dzodze, Koforidua, Nsawam, Kpetoe, Kpong, Dodowa, Hohoe, Worawora, Dambai, Yendi, Bimbila and their environs. Others are Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Saltpond, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai and their environs.

Already, GMET’s monitoring indicated that the rain had started in Kpando, Adaklu Ahunda, Atebubu, Manso Amenfi, Kintampo, Kwabia area; Offinso, Tema; Lashibi; Wa, Nadowli and Jirapa, Adenta with Bimbilla, Fumesua, near Ejisu, Dansoman, Nima among others.

The release said the rainstorm was likely to result in flash floods over low lying areas.