Made in Ghana Expo, Canada to be launched June 28

Daily Graphic Jun - 24 - 2024 , 09:57

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc. (GSAC), a non-profit organisation, will on June 28, 2024, hold the maiden Made in Ghana Expo, Canada conference.

The event marks a significant milestone in celebrating Ghanaian tradition and cultural heritage, innovation, entrepreneurial prowess and competitiveness on the international market.

The expo aims to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana, featuring traditional crafts, royal regalia, textiles or fashion accessories, art and culinary delights. The one-day conference will be held at the UDS Guesthouse, adjacent to the Ghana Police CID Headquarters at 5 p.m. prompt.

The main expo will take place in May 2025.

Ghanafest

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc., which is dedicated to promoting the diverse Ghanaian culture and fostering unity within the African diaspora, is hosting this inaugural expo.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Naana Osamanye Narkie Sikatsu I, Dangme Queen of Saskatchewan province in Canada. She is also known in private life as Ranicia Christiana Erickson.

As the founder and president of the Made in Ghana Expo, Canada, Ghanafest Saskatchewan, and Yomigo Community Alliance (YOCA), Naana Sikatsu I has been a pivotal figure in promoting African ingenuity and cultural heritage in Canada and beyond.

Conference

The inaugural conference will offer a glimpse into what attendees can expect at the main expo, scheduled to take place in May 2025, in Saskatchewan Canada. The Expo will serve as a profitable platform for Ghanaian businesses and artisans to exhibit their products, connect with potential investors, and expand their market reach.

Join us at the UDS Guesthouse, adjacent to Police CID Headquarters in Accra, for an evening of cultural celebration, networking, and a preview of the vibrant and diverse offerings of the Made in Ghana Expo, Canada.