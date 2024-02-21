Next article: KETASCO launches 71st Founders’ Day: Old students urged to support alma mater

Lordina Foundation, ISA to support needy students

Daily Graphic Feb - 21 - 2024 , 09:21

The Lordina Foundation and the International School of Accra (ISA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide scholarships to brilliant, needy students.

Under the terms of the agreement, the foundation will nominate one deserving student every year for enrolment in either the Cambridge programme (Grade 1 to A level) or the International Baccalaureate Diploma (Grades 11 and 12) at the International School of Accra.

The event was attended by the Board of Directors of the foundation and the Principal and Board members of ISA.

Commendation

A board member of the foundation, Pastor Kwame Boateng-Sarpong, commended the two institutions for the partnership, describing it as a testament to the collective dedication towards fostering positive change.

He also expressed gratitude to ISA for its generosity in offering the scholarships.

Pastor Boateng-Sarpong said the partnership demonstrated the genuine essence of education as a powerful tool for bringing change in society.

Commitment

Professor Elsie Effah Kauffman, who represented the ISA, expressed the institution's unwavering commitment to providing deserving students with opportunities to pursue their dreams.

She acknowledged the invaluable support provided by the Lordina Foundation in championing similar causes, making their collaboration a natural progression towards a shared vision of empowerment through education.

“The partnership offers a pathway to realise the full potential of bright yet disadvantaged youth, giving them a chance to contribute meaningfully to society,” Prof. Kauffman added.

The Founding Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Ghana, shared her personal journey through education and emphasised the critical role scholarships played in her education.