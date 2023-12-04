Local company installs rooftop solar energy in Tema

Donald Ato Dapatem Dec - 04 - 2023 , 09:25

A local business, Helios Solar Company (Helios), a member of LMI Holdings, has started the installation of rooftop solar to generate 16.82 megawatt (MW) of power.

Expected to be completed in January 2024, the project is said to be among the single largest rooftop solar project in Africa and the second largest in the world.

It will contribute to the reduction in the country’s annual carbon emission by approximately 11,000 tonnes.

It involves the installation of 29,252 latest solar panels known as the N-type technology, across a roofed area of 95,000 square metres, about the size of 20 footballs fields.

It covers the rooftop of the International Warehousing Company (IWC) Mega-warehouse located in the Tema Free Zones.

Clean power

Funded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), it is part of a $30 million clean power and water deal with LMI Holdings to support job creation and greener, more sustainable and competitive industrial development in the country.

All the components – panels, inverters, racking and solar battery storage units, are available and being installed by a 128 Ghanaian engineers, electricians and other staff who are directly employed in the implementation of the solar project to be complemented by the end of this month.

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, after touring the facility with his Deputy, Herbert Krapa, last Thursday, noted that the plant would contribute significantly to Ghana’s renewable energy target of 10 per cent of energy mix by 2030.

He said that was purely private sector-led, Ghanaian-led, IFC supported industry, which required no sovereign guarantee and all that the government did was a policy change to lift the embargo on embedded energy generation to support the private sector.

“I am glad that somebody is taking advantage of policy.

The whole point of policy is to address the needs, fill the gaps that are in the system to promote the well-being and welfare of Ghanaians,” Dr Prempeh added.

Training centre

Dr Prempeh expressed delight that looking around, he could see only Ghanaians and that the plant would be a demonstration case for students and artisans to come and learn and acquire the skill of putting up solar.

The minister said the plant would also be an avenue for the ordinary Ghanaian electrician to retool and reposition him or herself to be able to install solar and also maintain solar facilities.

Dr Prempeh explained that the energy generated would be channelled into the local grid system in the area of utility zone of Enclave Power and commended IFC for believing in the Ghanaian and supporting local industry.

He stated that the more the installed solar systems, the more job opportunities would be created for Ghanaians to help create the green economy.

The Senior Country Manager for Ghana, Kyle Kelhofer, said: "In just a little over a year after IFC began this partnership with LMI, we are energised to see the jobs are getting created and the private sector is playing its role in leading Ghana towards a greener, more prosperous and more sustainable future."