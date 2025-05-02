Let’s speak up, create safe spaces for mental health patients — Vice-President

Diana Mensah May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged Ghanaians to speak up when they see people struggling in silence, and create safe spaces where individuals facing mental health challenges are met with empathy rather than judgment.

She has also underscored the need for Ghanaians to educate themselves and others to better understand mental health issues.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Policy Advisor, Political, at the Office of the Vice-President, Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, at the launch of Mental Health Awareness Month last

Wednesday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the collective responsibility of all citizens and the need for everyone to become a champion for mental wellness in communities.

“We must stand in solidarity with those whose voices have been silenced for too long.

“Real and lasting change must be driven by all of us — civil society, health professionals, educators, religious leaders, the media, traditional authorities, families, and individuals. We each have a role to play, a voice to raise, a hand to extend,” she said.

The month, also known as the Purple Month, is being observed on the theme: “Mental Well-being: My Voice Matters.”

It will run throughout May with a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting mental wellness nationwide.

The launch was organised by the Mental Health Authority (MHA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the United Kingdom (UK) International Development and other key stakeholders.

Also present at the event were the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; Chief Executive of the MHA, Prof. Pinaman Appau; the Country representative of the World Health Organisation, Dr Frank Lule; the Special Aide to the Vice-President, Prof. Theresah Ennin; Policy Advisor on Finance, Mansa Amoa Awuah; Press Secretary to the Vice President, Maame Ama Pratt, and other dignitaries.

Timely

The Vice President, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is yet to return from her medical leave, in the speech also stated that the theme for this year’s observance was a timely call to turn awareness into action and concern into commitment.

“Let us use this moment to inspire real change in our homes, our workplaces, our classrooms, and our public institutions,” she said.

End Silence & Stigma

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang announced that the government was taking deliberate steps to make mental health care more accessible, affordable, and fully integrated into the country’s national health system.

She, however, encouraged everyone to support in improving the system as the government alone could not address the mental health challenges of the nation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised the need to break the silence and stigma surrounding mental health.

“Let us stand together to dismantle stigma, inspire change, support those in need, and make mental well-being a true national priority,” she said.

She described mental health as “an integral and indispensable part of our overall health and well-being” and advocated that mental health be treated with the same urgency, dignity, respect, and openness as physical health.

Expansion

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, reaffirmed the government’s core mental health commitments made in the 2024 NDC Manifesto.

Mr Akandoh said the government would review and integrate mental health services into primary health care, establish a modern mental health hospital in the northern part of Ghana and refurbish existing mental health facilities.

The health minister gave an assurance that the government would adequately resource the Accra and Pantang Psychiatric hospitals, and review the Mental Health Authority Act as part of interventions to build an accessible, inclusive and integrated mental health system that is fit for purpose.

Prof. Appau, for her part, encouraged Ghanaians to get involved, tell their stories, support others who were struggling and advocate for improved mental health services within their communities.

She urged individuals in need to make use of the national mental health toll-free helpline — 0800 678 678 — for confidential support and guidance.