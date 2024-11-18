Let’s have peaceful, fair December 7 polls — Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Nov - 18 - 2024

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has urged Ghanaians to ensure that the December 7, 2024 elections are conducted in an atmosphere of peace, fairness and mutual respect.

It stressed its resolve to do whatever was within its power to foster and maintain the peace and stability of the country, “in the unswervingconviction that it is both our civic and God-mandated duty for the integral development of our people.”

It said the GCBC had consistently made appeals for peaceful elections in the country through communiques, pastoral letters and press statements, emphasising the need for non-violence, respect for democratic processes and the promotion of unity and national cohesion.

“We have often made such appeals in the lead-up to general elections, calling on political parties, candidates and citizens to exercise restraint, avoid hate speech and respect the rule of law,” it said.

In a communique issued at the end of its plenary last Friday at the Pope John Paul II Formation and Training Centre, Ofoase Kokoben, in the Catholic Diocese of Obuasi, the GCBC also urged duty bearers to ensure the strict enforcement of the law and strengthen state institutions to signal their credibility to the citizenry.

Strained relationships

It expressed concern about the strain in the relations among the arms of government, - the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

The GCBC called for institutional forbearance for the smooth running of the country.

It also said the ongoing conflict in Bawku was a deep concern for the Catholic Church and all peace-loving Ghanaians.

“The violence, rising loss of life, and displacement of people in Bawku have caused untold suffering. The town has become a pale shadow of itself as education, health, social and judiciary services delivery is adversely affected by the exodus of teachers, nurses and business people from the town.

“We are worried that there is a looming humanitarian crisis at Bawku due to the increasing inability of large portions of the population to access basic services. This situation requires urgent attention by Government, other stakeholders and all humanitarian agencies,” it noted.

The GCBC said the path to resolving the conflict was through dialogue, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

“We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and passionately appeal to the factions involved in the conflict to help the process of peace-building for the sake of the future of Bawku and the peace of Ghana.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms all political interferences in this unfortunate situation and call for the depoliticisation of the conflict in order to find a lasting solution to it,” it added.

Ecological citizenship

The communique also expressed concern about environmental degradation regarding the indiscriminate felling of trees, poor management of plastic waste, and illegal and irresponsible mining of mineral resources.

It cited the Catholic Diocese of Obuasi where the menace of galamsey seemed to have run amok, with illegal and irresponsible mining activities in all thirteen administrative districts with the worst hit being the four Amansie Districts – Amansie Central, Amansie East, Amansie West and Amansie South.

It reminded Ghanaians that ecological citizenship was a way of life characterised by the conscious decision to relate responsibly to the environment through the concrete daily choices which express care for the earth.

Action

The GCBC, therefore, called on the government to take immediate and decisive action by employing all available means to halt illegal and irresponsible mining activities.

That, it said, should include enforcing appropriate laws, holding perpetrators accountable, and ensuring that those involved in illegal and irresponsible mining faced the full force of the law without fear or favour.

The communique also urged all politicians to demonstrate commitment to protecting the environment by desisting from either benefiting from illegal and irresponsible mining or engaging in it themselves.

“We strongly urge all presidential and parliamentary candidates to make public commitments against galamsey in their ongoing political campaigns and call on their followers to follow suit,” it stated.