Let’s confront galamsey issues head-on — UENR Vice-Chancellor

Biiya Mukusah Ali May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) says the government’s commitment towards the fight against illegal mining has inspired the university’s hope and belief that with resolute political will, strong enforcement mechanisms, research and community engagement, a lasting solution to the issue could be achieved.

It said it had embraced the role in providing research-based insights, innovative solutions, and capacity-building initiatives to contribute to responsible resource management.

At the opening ceremony of the fourth annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining, the Vice-Chancellor of the UENR, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, said the UENR held a vested interest in this matter because of its mandate of enhancing the natural resource sector to drive sustainable development across all sectors of the economy.

He consequently underscored the need for the country to confront illegal mining, popularly known as "galamsey", head-on to eliminate it from Ghanaian society.

"It is about time that Ghana confronted illegal mining head-on and saw it off the stage of Ghanaian lives. This requires a collective determination to eradicate this menace," he said.

Dialogue

The dialogue was organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) at Fiapre near Sunyani in the Bono Region last Tuesday.

A section of the participants

Held on the theme: “Eliminating illegal mining in Ghana — The will and The bill,” the dialogue brought together stakeholders, including students who created a platform for knowledge exchange, policy discussions, and collaborative action to end galamsey.

Commitment

Prof. Asare-Bediako said the university was fully aware of the government's commitment to eradicate galamsey.

Poverty

Prof. Asare-Bediako appealed to the government to speed up its process to secure additional clearance slots for the university to recruit staff for research and teaching to fully realise its mandate.

He said that as part of the mandate, as ASM operators, they were expected to devise strategies to alleviate poverty in their operational areas.

However, he explained that some ASM had neglected the mandate, making the communities in which they operate remain impoverished.

"This reality is not unique to ASM communities alone; it also extends to the host communities of many large-scale mining operations," he said.

Prof. Asare-Bediako reassured the ASM operators that the university could play various roles tailored to their industrial needs and depending on their specific business models.

E-waste

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim, urged the UENR to introduce a BSc degree in urban mining to deal with electronic waste (e-waste), discarding metallic materials (scraps) commonly found in urban areas and other urban waste resources.

He said that was a forward-thinking and sustainable measure that aligned perfectly with the circular economy principles they sought to promote.

Dr Ibrahim said with the rising tide of e-waste in cities, which poses a serious environmental menace, there is immense potential in safely extracting valuable minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements from discarded electronics and vehicles.

That, the minister stated, would help reduce pressure on traditional mining and primary resource extraction, lower environmental damage, and create green jobs for the youth.

Will, not talk

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, urged the participants to discuss issues that would help end illegal mining and promote a legal, sustainable, and inclusive mining sector that benefits all.

"Let this gathering be remembered not just for speeches, but for sparking a renewed national will and commitment to end illegal mining and to promote a legal, sustainable, and inclusive mining sector that benefits all.

Mr Akwaboa said the government was eager to deepen its collaboration with institutions such as UENR to scale up the innovations across the country.

