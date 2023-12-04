Latex Foam supports Greater Accra Farmers Day celebration

Foam manufacturer, Latex Foam, has celebrated Ghanaian farmers and fishers for their steadfastness, saying they are a core reason for the country's efforts towards economic prosperity.

It said without farmers, there was no way the country would think of economic development as they were the backbone of the economy.

The Public Relations Officer of the company, Gifty E. Appiah, made the remark last Friday when Latex Foam donated foam materials, including mattresses worth over GH¢35,000 towards the Greater Accra Regional Farmers Day celebration.

She said Latex Foam felt obliged to contribute towards "honouring hardworking farmers and fishers in the region" because of the values of resilience and fortitude that the company shared with farmers and fishers.

Zeal

Mrs Appiah said as the providers of the nation's food supplies, farmers and fishers continued to "demonstrate remarkable zeal, ensuring the sustenance of the system with the unending cycle of production year in, year out".

She said it was for such reasons that Latex Foam had supported the Farmers Day celebration over the years, pledging that the company would continue to support the effort to honour the "outstanding works of farmers and fishers" in the years ahead.

Support

Receiving the items, the Chief Director of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Lilian Baeka, expressed gratitude to Latex Foam for the gesture.

She commended Latex Foam for its continuous support and partnership to honour and celebrate the nation’s hardworking farmers and fishermen whose efforts contribute immensely in helping the country to be self-sufficient in food production.

Mrs Baeka further commended the company for being one of the "solid support systems of the region over the years", stressing that the Farmers Day celebration in the region had been sustained by the benevolence of the company and other donors.