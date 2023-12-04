Lakeside Estate sweeps 5 awards at 35th GREDA Anniversary

Mary Mensah Dec - 04 - 2023 , 08:01

Lakeside Estate, the leading real estate developer in the country, has won five awards at the 35th Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) anniversary dinner and awards night.

The association also conferred the posthumous award of Housing Personality of the Year on the late Mr Torgbor Mensah for his outstanding role in the development of the Association.

It was on the theme: “35 years of Successful Housing Through Stakeholder Collaboration”.

Early this year Lakeside Estate was adjudged the real estate marketing company of the year 2022 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at its 33rd Annual National Marketing Performance Awards, bringing the number of awards won by the company to two as in 2019.

The Five awards

The five awards Lakeside won at the GREDA event were the Overall Real Estate Company of the Year, Best in High-End Community Set-up, Best in Middle-End Residential, Gated Community – Middle End and Green Award.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the awards ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, the Managing Director of Lakeside Estates, Dr Prince-Joseph Ayiku, indicated that the awards were a testament to the collective dedication and passion of every member of the Lakeside team and the trust placed in them by its cherished residents and partners.

The past 25 years

He said Lakeside Estate had for the past 25 years developed luxurious gated communities in the Adenta Municipality by providing quality housing units that were environmentally friendly while giving shareholders value.

“I cannot completely express the sentiments of my fellow awardees; but there is a common denominator that runs through every awardee.

That is the gratitude that we have been acknowledged and appreciated for our contributions towards the bridging of the housing deficit in Ghana.”

Dr Ayiku expressed his deepest appreciation to the Ghana Real Estates Company for the honour, saying, “To be acknowledged in the company of such esteemed developers is truly humbling”.

Vibrant real estate landscape

Again, he said the acknowledgement was not only for Lakeside Estate but a celebration of the vibrant real estate landscape in Ghana, “and we are proud to be a part of it”.

The journey of Lakeside has been one of commitment to excellence, innovation and community building and attributed it to the vision which has enabled Lakeside to redefine living spaces and just not to create houses but homes and vibrant communities.

He continued extending thanks to all the members of Lakeside Family.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every member of the Lakeside family, from our dedicated staff to our residents who have entrusted us with their dreams.

It is your belief in our vision that propels us forward.

Each award is a shared victory, reflecting the passion and hard work of every individual contributing to Lakeside's success.”

Acknowledgement

“For all of us who received acknowledgement this evening, we are conscious of the responsibility that comes with these accolades.

They serve as a reminder that our mission is not just to build houses but to craft lifestyles, to create spaces that foster growth, connection, security and happiness”.

Dr. Ayiku concluded with a quote by Colin Powell which states '"there are no secrets to success.

It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure."

With over 25 years' of experience in the real estate industry in Ghana.

Lakeside Estate has earned a reputation for excellence in the production of quality houses for its customers.

It has become the preferred Residential developer for many Ghanaians and those in the Diaspora.