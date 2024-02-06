Lakeside Estate committed to public housing agenda

Mary Mensah Feb - 06 - 2024 , 09:49

Lakeside Estate, a local real estate company, says it is committed to support the system to provide the public with dream homes that will shape people’s future.

The company has promised to make Lakeside Estate a community that served the needs of every individual within the space, and that it would embrace the boundless opportunities available in the real estate sector with a renewed commitment.

It won a number of prestigious awards in 2023, including the CIMG Real Estate Company of the Year, and swept five awards at the 35th Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) Dinner and Awards Night.

Shaping future

The Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside Estates, Dr Prince-Joseph Ayiku, said the journey the company embarked upon was not just about building and selling properties, but about building dreams, creating homes and shaping the future.

Dr Ayiku said the awards were but a testament to the collective dedication and passion of every member of the Lakeside team and the trust placed by its cherished residents and partners.

“I cannot completely express the sentiments of my fellow awardees, but there is a common denominator that runs through every awardee.

That is the gratitude that we have been acknowledged and appreciated for our contributions towards the bridging of the housing deficit in Ghana,” he said.

The CEO indicated that Lakeside Estate had for the past 25 years developed luxurious gated communities in the Adenta Municipality, providing quality housing units that were environmentally friendly while giving shareholders value.

Passion to deliver

Dr Ayiku also commended Lakeside’s dedicated staff, saying “you are the architects of change, the visionaries who transform blueprints into reality.

Your commitment to excellence, innovation, and unwavering professionalism has been the cornerstone of our success”.

He said “Lakeside Estates will push the boundaries in 2024, challenge the status quo, and redefine possibility”.

“In the face of challenges, let resilience be our compass and let innovation be our guiding star,” he said.

“We entered 2024 with a renewed commitment to see the Lakeside community grow beyond our wildest dreams with unprecedented growth of building not just structures but relationships that withstand the test of time, and we take those proud strides together,” he added.

One of the 2024 innovations of Lakeside Estate is the introduction of ‘Boom Barriers’ at the Community 8 entrances to enhance security in the area.

Boom barriers act as physical barriers, enhancing the security of the residents by controlling and restricting vehicular access.

Lakeside Hills

He said the launch last year of its new lifestyle community ‘Lakeside Hills” is a testament of the commitment and dedication of the company to provide the best for its customers both home and abroad as it aimed at providing comfortable living experiences for families and individuals.

According to Dr Ayiku, the new project would provide more employment opportunities for the youth and lead to the improvement of roads in the area.