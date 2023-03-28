Kumasi ready for maiden Graphic National Development Series

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Mar - 28 - 2023 , 07:00

All is set for the maiden Graphic National Development Series (GNDS) scheduled to take place at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi this morning, where experts in the agricultural sector and the food value chain will discuss issues of food security.

The GNDS is an initiative of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) aimed at diagnosing and finding solutions to some of the major socio-economic issues confronting the country.

The event, which is in partnership with the state broadcaster, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, will become an annual feature on the calendar of the company and will be held during the month of Independence celebration.

Food security

Today's event is on the theme: “Transforming Ghana's agriculture using home-grown solutions for food security” and has assembled leading actors within the agricultural and food sectors, including scientists, policy makers, farmers, manufacturers and consumers to deliberate on the sectors.

Speakers

The array of speakers have extensive experience and expertise on the topic to help bring out the relevant issues that ought to be addressed in the agricultural sector of the country.

Leading the pack as the main speaker for the event is the Founder and Director of the Songhai Regional Centre in Porto-Novo, Benin, Fr Prof. Godfrey Nzamujo.

He is an expert in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy and has demonstrated this at his centre, which was established in 1984.

He holds PhDs in Management Science, Economic Philosophy and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Also on the bill is a former Member of Parliament for Twifo-Atti-Morkwa in the Central Region, Abraham Dwuma Odoom, who is credited for developing the concept note behind Nigeria’s successful rice production.

He also served as a Deputy Minister of Health in the President Kufuor-led government.

The event, which is under the auspices of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be moderated by Dr Michael Abu Sakara, an agronomist with close to three decades of experience and presidential candidate of the Convention People Party in the 2012 presidential election.

Rationale

The Marketing Director of the GCGL, Franklin Sowa, said the company chose agriculture for the maiden edition of the series due to its contribution to the country's economy.

He said if the country was able to fix the agricultural sector, it would help solve most of the socio-economic problems facing it.

“Agriculture is one of the pillars which, if we focus on and get the right number of interventions, could make our lives better,” he added.

The programme was, therefore, to stimulate national interest in the sector, he added.