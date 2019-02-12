Kumasi Kejetia roads reopened to traffic

Commuters, drivers and shop owners in the central business district (CBD) of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region can now heave a sigh of relief following the reopening of roads leading to the new Kejetia Market by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) yesterday.
The roads, which were closed about three years ago to allow for the construction of the market, are Pampaso-Kejetia, Hello FM, Central Market, Kejetia-Komfo Anokye Roundabout, Kejetia-Suame Roundabout and Dr Mensah.
The reopening of the roads is to ensure free vehicular and pedestrian movement ahead of the inauguration of the project.
When the Daily Graphic arrived at the CBD about 6 a.m. yesterday, a combined team of armed policemen and the military, as well as officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), was seen supervising the demolition of unauthorised structures on the roads to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
While some shop owners whose businesses were affected by the closure of the roads welcomed the reopening, hawkers and vendors who plied their trade on some portions of the pavements along the roads were averse to the exercise.
Relocation
The affected traders have been directed by the city authorities to relocate to any of the 34 satellite markets across the metropolis.
Ahead of yesterday’s exercise, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, said the traders had been cooperating, with some of them having even begun to relocate.
Advice
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the KMA, Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame, advised all stakeholders to collaborate with the assembly in the exercise to free the CBD of congestion.
According to him, the date for the inauguration of the Kejetia Market would soon be communicated to the people.
For his part, the Kumasi Metropolitan Director of NADMO, Mr Frank Kwadwo Duodu, described the evacuation exercise as peaceful and commended the traders for comporting themselves.