Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital board inspects projects

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:29

The board of directors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have inspected some ongoing infrastructural development taking place at the facility.

These projects included the about 200-bed hostel facility being implemented under a Build-Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement with a private developer. The project, which should have been completed somewhere last year, is still unfinished leaving relatives of patients who travelled from far away to still use the open spaces at the facility for sleeping.

Led by the Board Chairman, Nana Effah Apenteng, Bompatahene, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, toured the facility, which was about 80 per cent complete.

The team also visited the newly refurbished Physiotherapy Unit of the hospital, which was funded through internally generated funds, and the dialysis unit, which recently acquired three additional machines.

The hostel facility under construction

Speaking to the media after the tour, Prof. Addai-Mensah said management was in talks with the private developer to at least complete one out of the three floors hostel for use by the relatives and patients to enable the hospital to manage the environment.

He said even though it was not the duty of the hospital to provide such services to their clients, “it has become necessary for us to make that kind of provision. So conversant of that responsibility, this was entered into with a private contractor under a BOT arrangement.”

“There are a few features that need to be put in place and once those things are done, I am sure that we will have them ready,” he said. Management was hopeful that by the end of the year, the facility would be ready for use by the public.

That notwithstanding, Prof. Addai-Mensah remained pessimistic that the littering of the compound by patients' relatives would not stop. That, he said, was because “no matter how low the charge is, we will definitely have people who would not be able to afford it. Except that it would go a long way to reduce the number of patients' relatives who litter our compound.