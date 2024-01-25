KOFIH supports Cape Coast Hospital with legacy project

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jan - 25 - 2024 , 09:06

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has secured $300,000 for the establishment of an endo-laparoscopic unit.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to that effect was signed between the management of the hospital and the Korea Foundation for International Health (KOFIH) in Cape Coast last Tuesday.

An endo-laparoscopic surgery is where a fibre optic instrument is inserted through the abdominal wall to view organs in the abdomen for diagnosis or for surgery.

Laparoscopic surgeries are reported to cause less trauma to the abdominal wall, ensure less risk of haermorrhage with smaller scars.

Such surgeries also have reduced risk of wound infections, shorter hospital stay and faster recovery time which invariably reduces cost of surgeries.

Legacy project

The project, which is to be undertaken at a cost of $311,000, is part of the hospital's 25th anniversary legacy projects.

It is to position the CCTH as one of the few centres across the country that delivers endo-laparoscopic services as well as provide machinery and equipment for the hospital to undertake surgical procedures.

The Community Chest Korea (CCK) is funding the project through KOFIH which is expected to improve the hospital's capabilities on post graduate training and enhance learning experience.

Once the project starts this month, it is expected to be completed in December 2025.

Benefits

Undertaking laparoscopic surgeries require special skills obtained through extensive training.

The support would thus cover the setting up of the surgical theatre and a training centre, the provision of surgical equipment and staff capacity building.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CCTH, Dr Eric Ngyedu, said the project would adequately equip the hospital to provide high quality medical services through strengthened laparoscopic surgery capacity.

He said the facility would also enhance the hospital management's efficiency through improved bed management.

Dr Ngyedu stated that the facility to be hosted at the hospital's Annex B facility reaffirmed the commitment of the management and staff of the hospital to provide advanced tertiary healthcare services, anchored on modern technology.

Centre of excellence

The CEO thanked KOFIH for the support and pledged to ensure its prompt completion, adding that the management of the hospital would work hard to make it an exemplary centre of medical excellence.

The Country Director of KOFIH, Bomin Yang, said the project was a testament to KOFIH's commitment to providing high quality health care for all.

He said the foundation’s partnership with the Ministry of Health symbolised progress, innovation and steadfast commitment to quality.

Completion of schedule

The Project Manager, Priscilla Amaning-Ampong, said KOFIH had already supported the establishment of similar facilities at the Accra Regional Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and expressed optimism that the project would be completed on schedule.

A committee to ensure the successful completion of the project was inaugurated at the signing of the MoU.