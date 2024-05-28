KMA launches Climate Action Fund for youth

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 28 - 2024 , 09:33

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), in partnership with the Bloomberg Philanthropies, an international non-governmental organisation, has launched a fund to harness the creativity of the youth to combat climate change.

Known as the Youth Climate Action (YCA), the fund aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change in Kumasi and beyond. Speaking at the launch of the fund, the Chief Executive Officer of KMA, Sam Pyne, said through the financial support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, the assembly would support young people to develop their ideas into practical solutions that would help the country to deal with climate change issues.

The initiative which is worth $50,000, he said, “seeks to empower young people to become climate leaders and crusaders as we provide them with the resources and support needed to turn their ideas into reality.

"By supporting innovative projects and initiatives led by groups of young people, KMA and Bloomberg Philanthropies would be contributing to promote sustainable practices and behaviours towards the use of renewable energy sources."

Mr Pyne said any young person or groups of young people aged between 15 and 24 years with innovative solutions to the climate change crisis could apply for support. He said the forms could be accessed at the assembly’s website www.kma.gov.gh and submitted by June 27, this year.

He said that a panel of experts would review the applications and select the most innovative and impactful proposals, which would receive funding to implement their projects. He said there was the possibility of the assembly receiving additional funding for next year depending on the outcome of this year's project.

He, therefore, charged the youth of Kumasi; "I urge you to take advantage of the Youth Climate Action Fund and be part of the solution to the climate crisis. You are the future leaders and change-makers, and we need your energy, creativity and passion to address the climate challenges we face.”