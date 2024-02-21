KETASCO launches 71st Founders’ Day: Old students urged to support alma mater

Justice Agbenorsi Feb - 21 - 2024 , 09:17

Old students have been urged to offer support for their alma maters to help improve teaching and learning in schools since the government alone cannot carry the burden of education.

Some alumni of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) said challenges posed by the implementation of the free SHS policy could not be addressed by only the government, but with key stakeholders, including alumni groups.

Bridget Katsriku, the first female Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, and the Fia of Kedzi, Togbi Professor Tagbor III, both past students of KETASCO, were speaking at the KETASCO past students’ association public lecture in Accra yesterday.

It formed part of activities to commemorate the 71st Founders’ Day lectures of the school on the theme: “Alumni communities and their impact on their alma mater.”

It also commenced a week-long celebration of the school which opened its doors to the public on February 27, 1953.

In attendance were various year groups, current students and management of the school who interacted, shared ideas and proffered solutions to their growing needs.

Challenges

Mrs Katsriku, who completed KETASCO in 1967, said although well intentioned, the free SHS had posed some challenges in its implementation.

“Today, education is at its lowest ever and if nothing is done, the country will be saddled with many educated people who are incapable of adding any value to its social and development efforts”, she said.

Mrs Katsriku said the situation presents the government with the opportunity to team up with all stakeholders to ensure a review of the education policy to reposition SHS to ensure academic excellence for accelerated national development.

She also charged the school’s alumni to use the occasion to reflect on the spirit of giving back to KETASCO.

Concerns

Togbi Tagbor III, who also completed KETASCO in 1984, expressed concerns over inadequate infrastructure and logistics the school was faced with, including limited support from the government.

At the moment, the school enrols about 1,500 students each year.

He, therefore, said there was the need for past students to come to the aid of the students to lessen the burden of school management in catering for the growing population.

Togbi Tagbor said with clear guidelines and policy, the alumni could effectively support the school by offering mentorship to students, setting up an endowment fund and also providing critical infrastructure, among other interventions, for better outcomes.

He challenged the current alumni groups to carefully assess the needs of KETASCO and come up with innovative ways to address them, “if not, they leave the schools without feeling they went to school”.

Togbi Tagbor further said that the bond between the alumni community and their alma mater should be built on a foundation of shared experiences, memories and a sense of pride.

He said they must be seen playing crucial roles in the growth and development of their alma mater.