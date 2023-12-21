Kempinski Hotel, Fidelity Bank host street children

Daily Graphic Dec - 21 - 2023 , 09:56

The Efua Sutherland Park was filled with joy, laughter and music as children from the Street Children Empowerment Foundation (SCEF) and the Chosen Children’s Home spent a day of fun with the staff of Kempinski Gold Coast City HotelAccra and Fidelity Bank.

Led by the General Manager, Hanno Barkhoff, the five-star hotel located in Accra Central, organised a festive themed party dubbed 'Christmas in the Park' to share the joy of the holiday season with about a hundred special young ones.

The fun day included several activities such as musical chairs, a dancing competition and heart-warming performances by the street-connected children from the Street Children Empowerment Foundation.



Several stationery and non-perishable food items, including books, pens, pencils, rice, oil and powdered milk, among others, were also donated to the two institutions.

A surprise performance by award-winning artiste, Joe Mettle, livened up the atmosphere as all gathered broke out in chorus to the tunes of his hit songs.

The General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, In his welcome address said, “The magic of the festive season is one that should be experienced by all, and it fills my heart with so much joy to stand before such incredible young spirits, to celebrate with them, and to have a good time together.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all who supported this initiative, most especially Fidelity Bank, for partnering with us to make this event possible.”

Mr Barkhoff further explained the reason for the event, stating, “We are passionate about giving back to the local communities where we operate and are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of its people.

Under our flagship corporate social responsibility programme, BE Health, ‘Smiles at Kempinski’ is another innovative approach where we have the opportunity to demonstrate the true essence of our brand through our people and our engagements with those who need our help the most.”

Speaking on behalf of Fidelity Bank Ghana, the Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator, Majorie Quansah, said it was an honour to be part of such a special day.

She stated that Fidelity Bank as part of its CSR strategy supported initiatives that had positive impact on the lives of vulnerable people.

She added that in reference to SDG Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG Goal 4 (Quality Education), the provision of food items and stationery would not only make a meaningful difference in the lives of the street children and their families at the homes, but also reinforces their commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the vulnerable communities.

“The collaborative initiative with Fidelity Bank underscores the shared commitment of both organisations to enhancing the lives of those in need.”

“The excitement and gratitude expressed by the children from the Street Children Empowerment Foundation and the Chosen Children’s Home vividly reflect the positive impact of the Christmas in the Park,” she stated.