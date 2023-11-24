K’Bu Cardio Centre celebrates Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

The National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has organised a dinner in honour of celebrated Ghanaian heart surgeon, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, whose exemplary leadership and vision led to the establishment of the centre in 1989.

The occasion was graced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, and the Director of Medical Services of the hospital, Dr Frank Owusu Sekyere.

Also in attendance were workers at the centre, including the pioneering staff made up of consultant cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons, residents, anaesthetists, pharmacists and nurses.

They took turns to testify how Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, who was the first director at the centre and a former CEO of the hospital, impacted their careers and helped bring the centre to its current status for the country and the West Africa sub region.

Eulogy

Dr Ampomah described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng as not only great, but a legend who needed to be celebrated by the entire nation.

He mentioned some of the projects Prof. Frimpong-Boateng undertook as CEO of the hospital to include the establishment of the current administration block and the wall around the landed property of the hospital.

Dr Ampomah also said that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng made it easy for doctors to further their postgraduate studies.

"Men like Prof. Frimpong-Boateng are rare.

Thank you for availing yourself and for all the sacrifices you made for Korle Bu," he added.

The acting Director of the NCTC, Prof. Mark Mawutor Tettey, explained that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng achieved a lot for the centre for which reason they decided to celebrate him while he was still alive.

In line with that, he said a bust in front of the NCTC would soon be unveiled in his honour.

Dr Alfred Doku, who is the Head of Cardiology at the hospital and the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), also eulogised Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for tutoring them, which he said had also enabled them to train others.



"But for you, our training in cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery would have been a nightmare," Dr Abdul-Samed Tanko, the Head of Cardiology at the NCTC, said.

For his part, a surgeon at NCTC, Dr Kow Entsua-Mensah, said: "Thank you for how far you have brought me in your mentorship.

You told me I will become a great cardiothoracic surgeon in future and that statement has stayed with me ever since."

Response

Responding to a toast in his honour, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said it was his hope that the NCTC would be developed to a level comparable to any cardio centre in the world, especially with regard to sub-specialisation.

"We have lost a lot of ground but it is not too late. If we compare NCTC to others in West African countries we may be doing well, but this is not where we are supposed to be," he said.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the centre, which started as a unit, had expanded to produce professors, and encouraged other doctors to publish their works to become professors as well.