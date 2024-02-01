Karpowership, UNESCO mark education day with students

Daily Graphic Feb - 01 - 2024 , 09:00

The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Students Representative Council (SRC) has hosted a programme to commemorate the International Day of Education.

The event, on the theme: "Learning for Lasting Peace", aimed to raise awareness of the crucial role of education and teachers in countering hate speech, discrimination, violence and conflict, and promoting peace and sustainable development.

Held with support from Karpowership Ghana and the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, the collaboration served as an affirmation of the commitment to education and peace advocacy.

It was attended by students’ representatives from various schools within the community, students from the TTU and also representatives from Karpowership Ghana and the Ghana Commission for UNESCO.

The audience

It was marked with a presentation from the sponsors, TTU, as well as interactive sessions with the participating students.



Prioritising education

The Corporate Communications Manager at Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, in her message, emphasised that Karpowership Ghana was focused on impacting lives through education; hence, the strategic partnership with the Ghana Commission for UNESCO for the programme.

"I humbly urge all of us to contribute with open hearts and willing hands to build a world where peace prevails,” she said.

Ms Amarquaye advised the students to prioritise education and acquire skills for peaceful conflict resolution.

She encouraged them to engage in community service and develop media literacy to counteract divisive narratives, underscoring the fact that peace indeed starts with each individual.

“I believe that everyone has the power to contribute to a world where lasting peace prevails,” she stated.

The Chief Programmes Officer of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, Apollonius Asare, stressed the important role of teachers in turning schools into havens of peace and unity.

"Learning for peace should be transformative, equipping learners with the knowledge, values, attitudes, skills, and behaviours essential for achieving peace in their communities," he emphasised.

The Dean of Students at TTU, Prof. Eric Bruce-Amartey, called for a paradigm shift in education, urging individuals to become agents of change.

He reiterated the shared responsibility of both educators and students to advocate peace.

An Officer with the Ghana Armed Forces, Squadron Leader Abdul Aziz Mustapha, asserted that peace was a shared responsibility and thus urged all present to be agents of peace wherever they find themselves.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to protecting lives and maintaining peace and order.