KAIPTC trains security officers on election violence

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:47

Eighty-four security officers have undergone training in election violence as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful and successful general election in the country on December 7, this year.

Advertisement

The course, which was organised by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, comprised participants from the Military, Police, Fire Service, Prison Service and the Immigration Service.

The five-day course on Election Violence Security (EVS) was in collaboration with the German government, and formed part of measures to enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies in the prevention, management and how to deal with potential or perceived electoral violence situations going into this year's election.

Topics discussed included identifying early warning signs, identifying and mapping hotspots, monitoring and mitigation efforts, dispatching properly trained security forces and coordination among government agencies, and public sensitisation.

Capacity enhancement

The Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Commodore David Anetey Akrong, urged the participants to draw on the knowledge gained to enhance their capacities to prevent and manage potential or perceived electoral violence situations before, during and after this year's election.

He expressed optimism that as a team, the participants now had a better and fundamental understanding of one another’s role in managing the electoral process effectively. A similar course would be replicated for personnel in the Middle and Northern sectors of the country. In Kumasi, the course is scheduled for June 10 to 15, while in Tamale, it will run from June 17 to 21 this year, the Deputy Commandant said.

He expressed gratitude to the German government, the course Director, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abdul-Razak Osman, and his team, as well as the participants for availing themselves to be trained to serve in the interest of the country.

Commitment

The Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana, Sivine Jansen, said his government was committed to supporting security agencies to play their part in ensuring this year’s election was devoid of violence.

Participants in the Election Violence Security course

"I hope that this training has significantly added to your store of knowledge to enable you to participate in election security effectively. “Your roles in these sectors will ultimately contribute to building strong and functioning security sector institutions that can promote the rule of law, human security, political stability and less violence during the election," she added.

The ambassador further urged the security agencies to continue to deepen collaboration for the exchange of ideas to address pertinent issues before, during and after the election to make sure the country remains peaceful to maintain its status as a beacon of democracy.

Ms Jansen said that as the international community, they would be watching with keen interest, and expressed hope that Ghana would reinforce its democratic values - respect for human rights and rule of law going into the December polls.