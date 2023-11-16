Junior Graphic National Essay Competition: Contestants write final test

Priscilla Asantewaa Obeng Nov - 16 - 2023

The 50 contestants who qualified for the final stage of the 2023 Junior Graphic National Essay Competition (JGNEC) yesterday wrote their final tests.

Out of the 50 who wrote the tests at the head office in Accra and the other regional offices of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) across the country, 10 winners with the highest marks will be selected and adjudged 2023 winners.

Prizes

The competition, which is in partnership with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit, Office of the President, and Accra Brewery Ltd (ABL), is sponsored by BiC and Beta Malt.

It is on the theme: “Unearthing and nurturing talents through writing”.

The successful final 10 to be selected will win attractive prizes and also get the rare opportunity to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

In addition, the ultimate winner will attend the UN General Assembly in the US with the President.

Contestants

Out of the 50 contestants, 16 took their final tests at the Head Office of the GCGL in Accra, while two students each wrote in the Central and Upper West regions.

The Tema Office and Bono Region had five students each, 14 took part in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, while four students represented the Volta Region.

The Ashanti Region had only one contestant.

Stepping stone

Addressing the contestants in Accra before the test began, the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, encouraged them to remain calm and not panic.

He encouraged them to see this opportunity as a stepping stone to more achievements in the future, saying: “Do not panic.

I wish you well. One day some of you will become ministers of state, chief executives, lawyers and journalists.

“Today, make your schools and families proud,” he said.

The Editor of Junior Graphic, Hannah Acheampong Amoah, urged participants, particularly the JHS graduates, to constantly read the Junior Graphic during their leisure time to broaden their minds and also help them excel in their academic work.

“We have an App, the Graphic Newsplus where you can sign in and access the Junior Graphic.

Do not stop reading the paper even when you complete junior high school (JHS).

“The Junior Graphic has good content which will benefit you even in senior high school,” she said.

Competition

This year’s essay competition was in two phases.

At the preliminary stage, 50 contestants were picked from about 1000 entries submitted across various regions.

They had submitted their essays on a topic they chose from three published in the Junior Graphic in the open contest.