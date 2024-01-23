Ho Municipal Assembly office complex ready in March

Alberto Mario Noretti Jan - 23 - 2024 , 07:51

A new office complex to accommodate Ho Municipal Assembly will be ready for use in March, this year.

“Already, 90 per cent of the job, which took off in September 2022, has been executed,” the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, said.

Conducting the Daily Graphic around the GH¢8 million project site last Wednesday, he said the Government of Ghana project was being executed by Construction Ambassadors, a local firm.

“This will finally replace the 50-year-old office structures still in use by the assembly,” Mr Bosson said.

He described the mega facility as a long dream materialising to befit the noble status of the municipal assembly.

Centralisation

When completed, the complex would have 80 offices, and bring together all decentralised departments in the municipality.

Apart from the office accommodation, the complex will have a big conference hall and a canteen to serve staff, as well as the general public.

That, the MCE said, would facilitate the effective monitoring of the performances of the departments.

Mr Bosson commended Construction Ambassadors for the high-quality work done so far, saying their site management plan was outstanding.

Meanwhile, he said, the structures and open space at the old assembly office would be maintained and used for various social events.



Traditional authorities

Mr Bosson thanked the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, and other traditional rulers in the municipality for supporting the assembly in various ways to implement the project.

He said the growing cordiality between the assembly and the traditional authorities projected bright developmental progress in the municipality.

The contractors were not at the site at the time of the tour of the project site.