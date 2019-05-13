Helena Huang's surety granted GH₵3,000 bail

The surety who stood for Helena Huang’s bail, Mohammed Bondirgbum, has been granted a GH₵3,000 bail after he failed to produce her.
Mohammed, a freelance journalist, was granted the surety bail by the Tamale Circuit Court presided over by Justice Twumasi.
He pleaded with the judge to allow him a month to produce the suspect but the court declined his requested and granted him bail with two sureties who are government workers earning Gh¢3,000 each or landed property worth about Gh¢130,000.
The court further ordered the police investigator to offload the rosewood and take the two trucks to the court premises.
The case has been adjourned to May 22, 2019.
Helena Huang was arrested by the Tamale Regional Police Command for allegedly possessing large quantities of rosewood illegally.
The 43-year-old Chinese woman, however, jumped bail and her whereabouts remains unknown.