Next article: Women in Poultry appeal for chicken processing facilities

Health Minister reaffirms govt’s healthcare reform agenda

Timothy Gobah May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the country’s healthcare system through ambitious reforms and increased investment in frontline professionals.

He said this at the 2025 Matriculation and Graduation Ceremony of the Family Health University (FHU) in Accra.

Addressing the gathering, the minister congratulated the 303 graduating students and 444 matriculants and commended the university for its pivotal role in producing competent healthcare professionals.

Celebration

A total of 36 students were awarded Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degrees, with 42 receiving BSc degrees in Medical Sciences.

From the Nursing and Midwifery School, 81 students graduated with a BSc in Midwifery, 88 with a BSc in Nursing, while 63 earned certificates in Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC).

The matriculating class comprised 64 new entrants into the medical school.

Additionally, 303 students enrolled in the BSc Nursing and Midwifery programmes, with 76 being admitted into the NAC certificate programme.

Mr Akandoh used the occasion to outline several key health sector initiatives.

They included the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), rollout of free primary healthcare services, and the “Mahama Cares” programme, aimed at tackling non-communicable diseases.

The minister lauded the university for successfully blending academic rigour with practical clinical training, made possible by its affiliation with the Family Health Hospital.

He paid special tribute to Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and Dr Susu Bridget Kwawukume, Founders of Family Health University, for their visionary leadership.

Since its establishment, the institution has trained more than 190 medical doctors and over 1,000 nurses and midwives.

Reflection

In his address, Prof. Kwawukume reflected on the university’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a fully chartered institution.

He described the recent Presidential Charter as both a recognition of academic excellence and a call to greater national responsibility.

He announced that the university would intensify its focus on action-based research, particularly in areas of urgent national importance such as maternal health, infectious diseases, and mental health care.

He disclosed plans to expand postgraduate medical education and introduce new academic programmes in health technology and public health policy.

Values

The ceremony also celebrated academic excellence, with outstanding students receiving awards in various categories.

Matah Naoussi Leaticia Brenda, Valedictorian of the MBChB Class of 2024, emerged as the top performer, sweeping all available academic awards in her programme and receiving the prize for Overall Best MBChB Graduating Student.

In the BSc Medical Sciences category, Yeboah Ewurabena Boatemaa, took nine out of 12 academic awards.

Other awardees included Isabella Matey-Korley and Owusu-Mintah Afaribea Akua, who also excelled in the Medical Sciences programme.