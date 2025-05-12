GWL initiates measures to address Tamale, Yendi water crises

Next article: Rev. Arthur catalogues life’s journey in The Journey from under the table

Mohammed Fugu May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakil, has outlined a series of short-term interventions aimed at mitigating the ongoing water crisis in Tamale and Yendi by the end of the year.

The interventions include replacing obsolete pumps and installing new pumps and a clamp down on illegal connections to boost water production capacity.

He indicated that the upgrade is expected to increase water production from the current 8.3 million gallons to about 11 million gallons per day, narrowing the deficit of 19.4 million gallons.

Mr Mutawakil said this when he interacted with various stakeholders in Tamale as part of his tour of the Northern Region.

The visit was to familiarise himself with the stakeholders and also have first-hand information about the water crisis in the area.

Concerns

Mr Mutawakil indicated that as of March this year, only 46 per cent of water produced could be accounted for, despite 54 per cent being pumped into the system. Which means eight per cent could not reach the final consumers due to system losses and inefficiencies.

He expressed concern over operational challenges, including widespread illegal connections and the use of in-pipe boosters by some households, which deprive neighbouring communities of water during rationing periods.

“Some households pay flat rates despite increased consumption, which puts additional strain on our already overstretched system,” he added.

Mr Mutawakil appealed to all stakeholders to support GWL’s efforts to combat illegal connections, reduce losses and ensure equitable water distribution.

Stakeholder support

The Presiding Member of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Fuseini Ukasha, commended the MD of GWL for engaging local authorities and assured him of the assembly’s support.

The Northern Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Salam Ahmed, stressed the urgent need for action and pledged the full support of the religious community in efforts to address the crisis.