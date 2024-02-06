Groupe Nduom adopts ‘greener’ approach to business

Shirley Asiedu-Addo

Multi-national conglomerate, Groupe Nduom (GN), has stated its intent to plant hundreds of trees at its corporate facilities as part of its green agenda.

The President of GN Ghana, Dr Nana Kweku Nduom, indicated that GN recognised that it was essential to keep the world sustainable if it was to sustain and grow its businesses.

As part of efforts to go green and also ensure good sanitation to mark its 30th anniversary celebration, employees of GN led by Dr Nduom, with support from the Global Chairman, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, joined residents of Mmofraakyinim, a suburb of Elmina in the Central Region, to clean a refuse dump in the community.

They, together with dozens of the members, weeded the community's dumping site, cleared and burnt refuse.

The team later planted trees at the company’s industrial site in Elmina.

Groupe Nduom had earlier presented sanitation equipment, including wheelbarrows, machetes and Wellington boots to the community.

Dr Nana Kweku Nduom, in an interview with the media, said trees remained critical to human existence apart from its socio-economic relevance.

Responsible attitudes

Currently, he said businesses were drifting from profits as their sole motivation to adopting more environmentally friendly policies.

He further noted that cleanliness was one sure way to ensure healthy and prosperous communities.

He said GN was committed to supporting the community to keep the area clean and urged the residents to adopt more responsible attitudes towards the environment.

He said it was also worrying that the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Assembly had not been able to provide refuse containers at the Mmofraakyinim site to ensure residents conveniently disposed of their waste.

He assured the community that GN, as part of its corporate social responsibility, would help keep the community clean.

The Chief of Mmofraakyinim, Nana Kwame Eku IV, stressed the importance of sanitation to the community, noting that bad sanitary practices were the cause of many ailments.

He thanked the GN for the support, adding that the community would continue to maintain a clean environment.

Assembly Member

For his part, the Assemblyman of Bantama Electoral Area in Elmina, Emmanuel Kofi Gyeni, said the exercise was going to spur the community to continue to clean up regularly.