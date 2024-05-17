Grenada Prime Minister eulogises Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The visiting Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, has laid a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

The wreath was laid under the giant statue of Dr Nkrumah at the museum last Wednesday, with the inscription — from “The Prime Minister and the people of the Republic of Grenada. Rest in Peace.”

The Prime Minister was also given a guided tour of the facility, including the tomb where the remains of Ghana’s first President were laid to rest. The tour guide told the Prime Minister, who is on his first visit to Ghana, the story of the last days of Dr Nkrumah before he died at age 63.

“He died in Romania and was sent to Guinea for burial, but was later brought home at the instance of his mother and laid to rest here,” he said. The Prime Minister also visited the tomb of the late wife of Dr Nkrumah, Fathia Nkrumah, who died on May 31, 2007.

He was also shown exhibitions that chronicle the life and works of Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah - his childhood, education, family life, political life, achievements and gifts, his overthrow, demise and tributes.

It also highlighted the arrest of six executive members of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in February 1948, who were later termed the “Big Six” in Ghanaian Politics. Dr Nkrumah resigned from the UGCC to form the Convention People's Party (CPP), and later led the Gold Coast, now Ghana, to independence on March 6, 1957.

Inspiration

The Prime Minister said he was glad to have paid tribute to a remarkable son and founding father of Ghana who inspired and continues to inspire other sons and daughters of Ghana and Africa both home and in the diaspora.

“I was honoured to have visited this historic site on my first visit. It has made me believe that our job is to serve our people and leave a legacy that would inspire the next generation,” he said.

The Prime Minister later visited the Arts Centre in Accra where he interacted with artists and craftsmen before moving to the Black Star Square which symbolises the independence of Ghana.