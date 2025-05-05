Previous article: Three arrested in Savelugu for alleged weapon smuggling

Greening future: Need, mandatory tree planting for building permits

Mark Kojo Medegli May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation and air pollution, we must adopt sustainable practices that promote a healthier and more environmentally friendly future.

One simple yet effective way to achieve this is by making tree planting mandatory for building permits.

In Africa, rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development are on the rise, it is therefore essential that we prioritise environmental sustainability in our development agenda.

Tree planting is a proven strategy for mitigating climate change, improving air quality and enhancing urban aesthetics.

Unfortunately, tree planting is not yet a mandatory requirement for building permits in many African countries, including Ghana.

This oversight has resulted in the widespread destruction of green spaces, exacerbating environmental challenges and compromising the health and well-being of citizens.

To address this challenge, we must advocate for policy changes that prioritise environmental sustainability.

Mandatory tree planting for building permits is a simple yet effective way to promote sustainable development, mitigate climate change and enhance urban living.

Pre-requisite

By making tree planting a prerequisite for building permits, we can:

- Reduce carbon emissions and promote carbon sequestration

- Improve air quality and reduce air pollution

- Enhance urban aesthetics and promote tourism

- Support biodiversity and wildlife conservation

- Provide shade, reduce noise pollution, and promote mental health

To achieve this goal, we must work together to advocate for policy changes that prioritise environmental sustainability

I urge the Speaker and Members of Parliament, including the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, to enact laws that make tree planting mandatory for building permits.

Propose

Specifically, I propose the following:

Mandatory tree planting: Make tree planting a prerequisite for building permits, ensuring that developers allocate a portion of their land for tree planting and maintenance.

Environmental impact assessments: Conduct thorough environmental impact assessments to ensure that development projects do not harm the environment.

Public education and awareness: Launch public education and awareness campaigns to promote the importance of tree planting and environmental sustainability.

Together, we can create a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future for Ghana and Africa.

The writer is an SDG advocate.

E-mail: mmedegli@gmail.com