Greater Accra Regional Hospital receives neonatal equipment

Justice Agbenorsi Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has received one infant radiant warmer to help stabilise and regulate the body temperatures of sick new born babies.

The medical equipment, which is typically used in delivery suits helps to provide thermal support to newborns who may be at risk of temperature instability.

The equipment, which is worth GH¢ 76,800 was procured through a mental wellness campaign, an initiative led by the Head of Clinical Psychology Unit, Anne Mensah Kufuor, to raise funds to support the hospital.

Following the campaign, Ghana Gas intervened to cover the full cost of the device.

A delegation from Ghana Gas, led by the Community Relations Officer of the company, Nana K. Owiredu, presented the device to the hospital last Friday.

Handing over the equipment to the hospital, Mr Owiredu, said over the years, his outfit had embarked on various projects in the area of education, water and sanitation among others, to support the community.

The gesture to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, he said, was in line with Ghana Gas’ corporate social responsibilities adding that his outfit could not have chosen any other critical area than child health

“We pray and believe that this medical device will be used to save more infants in the days ahead.

Gratitude

The Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Ralph Armah, expressed gratitude to the Clinical Psychology Unit and Ghana Gas for the gesture.

He said the equipment was one of the critical needs of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture and we believe that this will go a long way to improve infant care during maternity,” he added.

The Head of Department of Child Health, Dr Charlyne Kilba, said when new borns come in, regulating their bodies is difficult especially sick children.

The device, she said, would ensure the vital provision of care to new born babies at the NICU.