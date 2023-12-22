Graphic elects new union executive

Diana Mensah & Josephine Amponsah Dec - 22 - 2023 , 06:20

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has sworn into office a four-member executive of the local chapter of the Graphic communications Group Ltd for a three-year term.

This was after a keen contest to replace the Chairman of the local union who retired earlier this year.

The Vice-Chairman, Romeo Torkornoo, decided to contest the vacant position, while others also for positions that had become vacant as a result.

Mr Torkornoo won the chairmanship, with Sampson Djangmah, as his vice. Others are Nana Yaw Osam-Dade, First Trustee; Samuel Ansah, Executive Member; Kingsley Blay Ackah, Secretary, and Yvonne Naa Ayele Aryee, Assistant Secretary.

The rest are Philip Kwabena Philips, Second Trustee; Amma Bruwaah Apenteng, Women Representative, and James Acheampong, Youth Representative.

Induction

The Accra Regional Officer of ICU, Ernest Otu-Addo, who inducted the new executive into office, congratulated them and gave an assurance that ICU Ghana will support them in the discharge of their mandate.

He also commended members of the election committee for organising a free, fair and peaceful election, and the staff for their cooperation.

Mr Otu-Addo expressed the hope that the new executive would work with the mother union to help address challenges of workers, saying “we would need that support and cooperation from our new executive so that we can push workers’ welfare agenda to the fore”.

Appreciation

The chairman expressed appreciation to members of the union for the confidence reposed in the new executives and assured them that they would work hard to improve workers’ welfare.

Mr Torkornoo, who polled 97 votes to shrug off competition from Charles Acquah Arhin, who managed 76 votes, also assured members that the executive would engage management to ensure their needs were met.

He, therefore, called on the rank and file to cooperate with the executive to achieve their mandate by ensuring improved working conditions for workers and for the company to achieve its targets as well.

Mr Torkornoo, who rose through the ranks as a shop steward, also assured the leadership of ICU Ghana that he and his team would work for the collective interest and mutual benefit of the workers.

“We will form a small team that will work with management to manage salary issues and facilitate effective communication whenever the expectation of workers was not met on time,” he added.

The chairman congratulated all contestants on the spirited, keen, friendly and peaceful contest.

He entreated them to close their ranks and work with the executive to achieve a common goal.