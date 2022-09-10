Graphic Clinic health screening exercise today

The Graphic Clinic health screening exercise begins today at the clinic at Adabraka in Accra.
The exercise, which is the 10th edition, is aimed at helping patrons to know their health status to enable them to seek early treatment.
The exercise, which is on the theme: “Your health our concern,” will screen people for diabetes, blood pressure, anaemia, malaria and eye diseases, including checking their oral and dental health.
It forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Graphic Communications Group Limited.
Patronage
Partners of the Graphic Clinic have, therefore, urged the general public to patronise the exercise to help them to know their health status and seek appropriate cure.
According to the partners - Medgraph Compound Pharmacy and Laboratory, Gokals Healthy Optionz, Serepa Dental Clinic and Synlab Ghana, patrons will get a one-stop chance of having a complete medical check-up for free.
“This is a unique chance for people to know their health status and take precautionary measures if they find out that they have a clean bill of health or seek the appropriate medical attention when found to have a condition.
“It is always better to prevent than cure and we will encourage the people, particularly those living within the Adabraka community to patronise the programme,” representatives of the partners told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra Friday.
Laboratory and pharmacy
The Business Development Manager of Medgraph Compound Pharmacy and Laboratory, Benjamin MacArthur, said they would provide a full range of medical laboratory services to ensure proper diagnosis and management of various medical conditions.
He said they had a well-equipped laboratory and a pharmacy to see to the needs of patrons.
Oral Health
The Specialist Dentist of Serepa Dental, Dr Kwame Frimpong Boateng, explained that oral problems were not limited to just tooth decay but included oral and jaw cancers, among others.
“People usually wait till they are in extreme pain or have crooked teeth before visiting the dentist. Most health screening does not include oral health, so for this exercise, there will be a screening to help detect early signs of oral problems as well as educate the public on the need to take oral health care seriously.
The Head of Marketing and Sales of Synlab Ghana, Abigail Yeboah Owiredu, also stressed the need for the public to know their Hepatitis B status due to its impact.
She said the disease was affecting many people yet because they did not have an idea about it, they often visited health centres when the situation had gotten out of hand.
“It is important for people to know that early detection saves life, so they should do at least one routine health check of their organs such as the liver, urine and blood and seek the needed help,” Ms Owiredu said.
Eye test
For his part, the Business Development Manager of Gokals Healthy Optionz, Samuel Yeboah, said: “We have observed an increase in eye-related cases such as glaucoma and cataract in the environment, that is why we believe the exercise is worth participating in”.