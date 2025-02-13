Next article: Change must reflect in approach to work - Dr Ali to GMA staff

Govt to provide incentives for health workers in rural areas — Minister

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

The government has pledged to introduce incentives for health workers to encourage them to accept postings to rural areas, the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has disclosed.

He made this known during a staff durbar held at the Ministry of Health to officially welcome him as he assumed office.

The event provided an opportunity for him to engage with management and staff while outlining his vision for the sector.

Teamwork

Mr Akandoh emphasised the importance of teamwork and urged staff to collaborate with him to address critical challenges in the health sector, including the uneven distribution of healthcare professionals, inadequate infrastructure and the increasing burden of infectious and non-communicable diseases.

“With your support, I am confident that we will overcome challenges in the health sector and achieve the goal of ‘One Health’ for the country,” he said.

Mr Akandoh gave the assurance to the staff of his commitment to ensure quality, affordable and accessible health care for all Ghanaians in line with the government’s vision.

He noted that improving conditions for health workers, particularly those in underserved areas, would be a priority.

Neutrality

The Chief Director of the ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, underscored the need for staff to uphold neutrality in the Civil Service and work diligently to support the minister.

He urged them to demonstrate loyalty, honesty and fairness to ensure the ministry’s progress.