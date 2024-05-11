Govt embarks on sustainable transformation of built environment

Severious Kale-Dery May - 11 - 2024 , 15:00

The Government has launched an initiative to transform its built environment using sustainable materials, the Senior Advisor to the Minister for Works and Housing, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has announced.

“The 'Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials' initiative is a bold step towards reducing our carbon footprint and making our cities more resilient against climate change,” he said.

Dr Armah, who was addressing a workshop held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, described the move as a landmark towards sustainability.

The Initiative

The workshop brought together industry leaders, policymakers and environmental experts to discuss the roadmap towards a more resilient and environmentally friendly construction sector.

Launched in November 2023, the 'Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials' initiative aims to revolutionise the construction sector by adopting materials that are not only environmentally friendly but also economically viable and socially beneficial.

He highlighted the critical need for collaborative efforts to incorporate sustainable materials in building practices, essential for mitigating climate impacts and fostering resilient urban environments.

The Senior Advisor to the Minister further highlighted the pressing need for such transformation, noting that “the built environment sector is one of the largest contributors to climate change, responsible for more than a third of global energy-related carbon emissions.”

Urbanisation

Dr Armah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, said the environmental challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and the construction sector were significant contributions to global carbon emissions.

He added that Ghana’s urban population, which accounts for nearly 58 per cent of the total population, continued to grow, making sustainable development a critical priority.

He said even though the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, could not attend the workshop due to other commitments, “he expressed his support for this pivotal initiative.”

Building right

The workshop outlined several strategic approaches to sustainable construction, including the use of green building materials, energy-efficient systems and water conservation techniques.

Dr Prince Armah called for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to implement those strategies effectively, adding, “It is not just about building; it’s about building right.”

The event also set the stage for future actions, with discussions on establishing clear goals and objectives for the roadmap, identifying priority areas for intervention, and planning demonstration projects to showcase the potential of sustainable practices.

Dr Armah urged all participants to engage actively in shaping a sustainable future, saying, “Let us act now, driven by our responsibility to ourselves, our children and future generations.”

“As Ghana takes these critical steps towards sustainable urban development, the eyes of the world will be watching, hoping other nations will follow in its footsteps”.