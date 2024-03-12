Gokals, ZEISS Vision introduce new optical lens

Mary Owusu Asamoah & Elizabeth Kwaw Mar - 12 - 2024 , 05:48

Gokals Ani Ltd, in partnership with ZEISS Vision, has introduced new premium-grade optical lenses to provide clients with the highest standards of excellence in vision care.

Gokals Ani Ltd, a leading manufacturer of digital free-form lenses, and ZEISS, experts in advanced technologies, aim to positively impact and enhance the vision health of the Ghanaian population.

The lens is a hard design and possible to personalise the length of the (intermediate) corridor in progressive and digital lenses.

Digital zone

The lens has a digital zone in progressive lenses and 100 per cent UV protection in all clear lenses inside their material.

It also has the hardest and clearest coatings in the market with specific blue light protection with DuraVision BlueProtect and BlueGuard.

A team member of the management of Gokals, Ashish Gokaldas, said they were poised to redefine the optical landscape in the country and empower individuals with unparalleled vision solutions that met the demands of the new dynamic life.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the optics industry in the region, heralding a new era of unparalleled vision solutions,” he said.

Mr Gokaldas said they made a tailor-made lens and a customised lens; hence, he expressed the belief that it could be accomplished through ZEISS’ high-tech research.

He, therefore, expressed his appreciation to all the lens manufacturers and eye companies, saying, “What is Artificial Intelligence without good data?

ZEISS has this data which is why they are 100 per cent the right partner for Gokals Ani Limited.”

The ZEISS Vision's African Development Manager for the Middle East and Africa, Ludo Ploem, expressed the belief that their expertise and vision would ensure a deep understanding of customer needs and the latest lens technology.

“ZEISS Vision, renowned for its precision optics and innovative lens technology, brings over 175 years of performance to enhance visual comfort and clarity, setting new standards in eyewear and vision care expertise to the table,” he stated.

Lenses

“ZEISS has examples of the exceptional lenses each designed to address specific visual needs and provide superior optical performance. Eighty-four per cent of wearers confirmed that the new lens is the best all-day lens they ever had,” he said.

Mr Ploem mentioned that eight out of 10 wearers had confirmed that the new lens gave them comfortable vision within minutes and 90 per cent of the wearers had also confirmed that the lens felt natural with less risk of Ultraviolet (UV) damage in the eye and skin.